Opinion/Letter: Fix schools by teaching math and logic

The Daily Progress' May 22 editorial says we must admit failure in public education to begin to improve it. But for real improvement we need to determine the root causes, not just symptoms.

The problem is not due to remote learning. China uses that to teach English FBCE [ faster, better, cheaper, easier ], by using AI and computers with tailored lessons. Students learn needing fewer teachers and less expense; learning what they personally need at their own pace, which helps a lot.

A symptom, not a cause, is that we had POOR remote learning, together with unmotivated students caused by flip-flopping spread by Biden's so called experts. Shutting down everything was also a factor.

Virginia's true problem is the failure of not focusing on math and logic along with communications, but wasting time on teaching [about racism] and gender and sex.

There is a reason home-schooled kids beat public school results across the board. They teach real subjects and do not waste time on brainwashing kids.

Virginia could also teach FBCE using fewer teachers if the state adopted the automated technique, which is partially used by a number of schools in the U.S. Adding the AI and better tailoring of lessons would improve that even more. School competition would jump-start our getting to that learning mode more quickly.

We should not get rid of schools completely, but we could reduce the number of buildings required by having multiple classes share them on different days while learning how to cooperate on team projects, which are the norm at universities now. Team sports for PE could also be useful.

There are far better ways to educate than what teachers' unions are sticking us with.

William Adams, PE, PhD

Lynchburg