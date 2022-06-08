Opinion/Letter: Fighting inflation is important

Congratulations Daily Progress for printing The Washington Post Editorial on June 3rd. Although some of the sentiments are contrary to the usual liberal diatribe, you did print it. This article encourages Biden to follow the following suggestions: pursuing an energy policy that includes domestic production, abandon plans to forgive $10,000 of student loan debts, make possible more oil imports from Venezuela and get more Legal immigrants here to help the economy.
You do sometimes support common sense conservative views.
These ideas will help fight inflation. Thanks for the input.
Mary Ann Doucette
Crozet