Opinion/Letter: Editorial page not "fair and balanced"

Several months ago I sent a letter to the editor pointing out the fact that the Progress is unfairly writing articles that only cover progressive, liberal views. Even the political cartoons are anti-conservative. Recently a Progress reader sent a letter to the editor complaining of the same thing and felt that if it continued the Progress is going to lose customers. In addition to the articles written by the Progress, articles from the AP, Washington Post, and Bloomberg (very liberal) are printed to fill space. The negative articles, especially of our new Governor, have increased since the addition of a new editorial pages editor.

America is a very divided nation and we need to look at everyone's opinions to come up with reasonable solutions to solve our nations problems. The Progress needs to have a fair and balanced paper, not only one view.

James Milner

Keswick

