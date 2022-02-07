 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/letter: Don't pit neighbors against each other

  • 0

We write in support of the sentiments expressed by the Daily Progress Editorial "Virginia's new tip line divides us," Jan. 29, 2022. As stated in the editorial, "a tip  line that  aims to  punish deviation from dogma  comes right out  of the totalitarian textbook". We, too, support the National Council for Social Studies, the American Historical Association and the 152 professional organizations signing the statement containing the words "[k]nowledge of the  past exists to  serve the  needs of the living" and "[a] white-washed view of history cannot change what happened in the past."

Our state and local community is not well-served by placing neighbor against neighbor, family member against family member, and the  use of  projection tactics to gain power.

To quote Winston Churchill in 1948: "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it".

We also take this opportunity to commend the  Albemarle  County School  Board for keeping our children, educators and community safe over the past two years with their consistent support of masks and vaccinations as medically appropriate.

Diantha McKeel

Charlottesville 

Donna Price

Scottsville

Jim Andrews

Charlottesville

People are also reading…

Ann H. Mallek

Earlysville 

Ned Gallaway

Charlottesville

Bea LaPisto-Kirtley

Keswick

*Authors are members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, but are expressing their personal views as individuals and not in any official capacity. .  

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert