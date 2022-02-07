Opinion/letter: Don't pit neighbors against each other

We write in support of the sentiments expressed by the Daily Progress Editorial "Virginia's new tip line divides us," Jan. 29, 2022. As stated in the editorial, "a tip line that aims to punish deviation from dogma comes right out of the totalitarian textbook". We, too, support the National Council for Social Studies, the American Historical Association and the 152 professional organizations signing the statement containing the words "[k]nowledge of the past exists to serve the needs of the living" and "[a] white-washed view of history cannot change what happened in the past."

Our state and local community is not well-served by placing neighbor against neighbor, family member against family member, and the use of projection tactics to gain power.

To quote Winston Churchill in 1948: "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it".

We also take this opportunity to commend the Albemarle County School Board for keeping our children, educators and community safe over the past two years with their consistent support of masks and vaccinations as medically appropriate.

Diantha McKeel

Charlottesville

Donna Price

Scottsville

Jim Andrews

Charlottesville