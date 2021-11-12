Opinion/Letter: Don't give a dime to Brackney

The City of Charlottesville must not talk, or negotiate anything, with former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney about her $3 million demand.
The statements by her attorney, Charles Tucker, including “[i]f the city fails to settle this matter quickly, we will be taking additional action,” meet the definition of extortion (”the act of extorting, or getting money, etc. by threats” Webster’s New World Dictionary of the American Language, 2d college ed. 1972). To even offer one cent would constitute the illegal use of public monies.
Any issue in this matter must be decided by the courts since there are too many parties involved, and neither side can be objective.
Dr. Brackney’s contract was not renewed -- for cause -- and both she and the City had the option of not renewing it. She was not “fired,” nor “terminated.”
Let us also remember that Dr. Brackney had been actively seeking employment elsewhere in 2020. Evidently, she did not intend to make a long-term commitment to the City. If she had been offered the position as chief of police in Dallas, she would have been the one exercising the option of not renewing her contract.
In that case, if Dr. Brackney had:
• consulted with City officials and members of the community before making her decision not to renew her contract, as former City Manager Chip Boyle had done;
• announced her decision not to renew without indicating a negative reason, as Mr. Boyle had done;
• further explained her reasons for not renewing her contract after being pressed by City officials and community members to do so and had mentioned some of the considerations in her decision, as Mr. Boyle was pressured to do;
would the City have considered her actions to have somehow damaged the City? I don’t think so.
I regret that Mr. Boyle declined to renew former Chief Brackney’s contract, but nothing suggests that he did anything improper or legally actionable.
The City has a duty to its constituents to administer public funds according to the law; paying someone any sum of the public moneys without legal justification is a criminal offense in itself. If former Chief Brackney believes she has a case, it should be proven in a constituted court of law, not submitted to a court of public opinion.
CATHERINE WRAY
Charlottesville