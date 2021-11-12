Opinion/Letter: Don't give a dime to Brackney

The City of Charlottesville must not talk, or negotiate anything, with former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney about her $3 million demand.

The statements by her attorney, Charles Tucker, including “[i]f the city fails to settle this matter quickly, we will be taking additional action,” meet the definition of extortion (”the act of extorting, or getting money, etc. by threats” Webster’s New World Dictionary of the American Language, 2d college ed. 1972). To even offer one cent would constitute the illegal use of public monies.

Any issue in this matter must be decided by the courts since there are too many parties involved, and neither side can be objective.

Dr. Brackney’s contract was not renewed -- for cause -- and both she and the City had the option of not renewing it. She was not “fired,” nor “terminated.”

Let us also remember that Dr. Brackney had been actively seeking employment elsewhere in 2020. Evidently, she did not intend to make a long-term commitment to the City. If she had been offered the position as chief of police in Dallas, she would have been the one exercising the option of not renewing her contract.

In that case, if Dr. Brackney had: