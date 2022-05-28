Opinion/Letter: Don't change library name

Can the Jefferson-Madison Regional Librry change its name?

Not by vote of the library board alone. Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties would have to amend a 1972 contract and rename the state-approved library region.

They could change the name, but should they?

A change simply to throw shade on Jefferson and Madison?

Both were avid readers, whose reading informed their writing.

Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence. Madison wrote the outline of what became the United States Constitution. They were the primary authors of the documents that created our country.

Jefferson in particular was a champion of libraries. He re-founded the Library of Congress with his own books after it burned in the War of 1812; Jefferson also supported the Albemarle Library Society in 1823, a forbear of ours. And his books were bought by the proceeds of slavery. Both Madison and Jefferson owned slaves.