Opinion/Letter: Don't change library name

Can the Jefferson-Madison Regional Librry change its name?
Not by vote of the library board alone. Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties would have to amend a 1972 contract and rename the state-approved library region.
They could change the name, but should they?
A change simply to throw shade on Jefferson and Madison?
Both were avid readers, whose reading informed their writing.
Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence. Madison wrote the outline of what became the United States Constitution. They were the primary authors of the documents that created our country.
Jefferson in particular was a champion of libraries. He re-founded the Library of Congress with his own books after it burned in the War of 1812; Jefferson also supported the Albemarle Library Society in 1823, a forbear of ours. And his books were bought by the proceeds of slavery. Both Madison and Jefferson owned slaves.
Now, descendants of slaves advocate removing their names from our library.
Is slavery more important than their achievements?
Must we purge slaveowner names and presumably as well, all their books tainted by slavery? Purge from the shelves for instance the Greek and Roman classics that informed Jefferson's rhetoric and Madison's lawgiving?
Purging the past is expensive -- even just to change a name. New signs; repainted Bookmobiles. We taxpayers would rather the library buy books.
Jefferson and Madison's American Revolution meant to put an end to inherited rank and distinction. What about inherited grievance?
What this is really about is consciousness-raising. Let's try a more constructive way.
Jock Yellott
Charlottesville