Opinion/Letter: Destroying art no way to build future

Ah, it always comes back to the Nazis.

But the destruction of unpopular, “degenerate” or “racist” art didn’t begin with the Nazis in 1937, and it won’t end with the unanimous heroes of the Charlottesville City Council or the justice experts of Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to whom we address ourselves. Charlottesville is going to be famous forever.

Remember the Taliban shelling the Buddhas of Bamiyan to rubble just 20 years back, and IS blasting the World Heritage sites at Palmyra Castle and the Temple of Bel in Syria? Those puritan guardians of the truth were purging the world of the evil and profane just as you good people now seek to liquidate Old Bobby Lee and Traveler?

What a caution... Those righteous vandals are your peers, your precursors, your role models, you seekers after virtue, you arch anti-racists. Congrats!

But don’t forget to invite representatives of barbarism to the unveiling of the marvelous works of new art that the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will soon present to us.