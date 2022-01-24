Opinion/letter: Charter schools offer good options; critical race theory divides by race

I appreciate having a local newspaper and I appreciate the paper’s new editor and new editorial page editor saying they want respectful accurate conversation from a variety of viewpoints. I do see they hail most recently from Denver and Atlanta. Both are metropolises, not a small college town. I have lived in Charlottesville for 40 years, and it seems to be newcomers just naturally have a different take on everything about this place. How could they not?

Mr. Spencer’s Jan.19 editorial decries Gov Glenn Youngkin's supporting charter schools and labeling Critical Race Theory as inherently divisive. The editorial inaccurately states that some believe charter schools are private schools which drain funds from public schools. In fact, charter schools are public schools freed from some administrative regulations. In New York City over 160,00 children are on waiting lists for charter schools. Why is that? In my opinion, it is because parents want the best education they can find for their children, and these parents believe charters may be better than general public schools for their children. Affluent families have the ability to exercise school choice by moving to neighborhoods within a good school district. Without the ability to move, one can understand how parents might wish for school alternatives where they live.

As for Critical Race Theory, of course we should all make our best efforts to describe and acknowledge racism in our history, beginning with our often-treacherous behavior toward Native Americans. My objection is to the part of CRT which divides us by race and claims group identity as superordinate. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped we would all be judged on the content of our character and not the color of our skin, but it seems that CRT wants to do exactly the latter. I do not find that a helpful way of moving our nation forward.

Barbara Haskins

Charlottesville