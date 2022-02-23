Opinion/letter: All that is "inherently divisive"

Youngkin’s “Inherently Divisive” Order

I find the governor’s Executive Order Number One (2022) banning the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts”--inherently divisive.

Since the Order does not define the term, it means anything anyone wants it to mean which makes it impossible for teachers to implement rationally. The ambiguity appears intended to chill the teaching of historical facts such as Virginia:

was one of the first original states where Africans came ashore as slaves in 1619;

by 1790, had nearly 300,000 slaves—more than any other state;

by 1860, had 550,000 slaves, a third of its population;

in 1861, seceded from the Union to preserve slavery;

in 1954, was on the losing end of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education in which a 16-year old female African-American high school student from Farmville led an effort which established that Virginia’s segregation of schools violated students’ Constitutional right to equal protection under the law;

was compelled to eliminate segregation in bus waiting rooms and rest rooms in Green v. New Kent in 1968, in juries in Johnson v. Virginia in 1963 and had its ban on interracial marriage overturned in Loving v. Virginia in 1967; and refused to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education until 1959 under its ill-fated “Massive Resistance” effort and closed the schools in Charlottesville and other Virginia counties rather than allow them to be integrated.

If our children are banned from learning such historical facts, it is unlikely that our Nation, “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. . . can long endure.”

James Pyles

Crozet