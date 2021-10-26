Opinion/Letter: 7.6 HOFHEIMER, ROBERT

The Virginia Redistricting Commission got hijacked by the General Assembly. The members, well-meaning from the start, were redirected from what the public wanted and twisted to what those members of the commission who were also in the General Assembly wanted: safe districts.

As an active participant in One Virginia 2021, few of us wanted safe districts. We wanted competitive districts. We wanted districts where a “Joe Manchin“ type could be competitive in Southwest Virginia and a “Mitt Romney” type had a chance in Northern Virginia.

Here’s an idea: What if the Supreme Court would set up its own Special Committee? It would be composed of only the original citizen members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission (without the pols), plus five true independents chosen by the Supreme Court. This new transparent committee would work on the same original goals of the Virginia Redistricting Commission but under the supervision of the Supreme Court. This configuration could straighten out the mess the General Assembly created and fulfill the goals Virginia voters thought they were going to get.

I realize that no entity has the authorization to put this plan into place. But isn’t it time to recognize the will of the electorate?

Robert G. “Buzzy” Hofheimer