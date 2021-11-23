Opinion/Editorial:

It is nonetheless unsettling that in accepting the recommendation of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, which noted that there is considerable doubt about Mr. Jones’s guilt, the governor rejected the board’s admonition that there be the possibility of parole. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case,” Mr. Stitt said in a statement, “I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole."
Whether the order is legal — can a constitutionally given power be taken away from future governors or parole boards — is very much open to debate, and it’s unclear what future steps his defense team will decide to take. That such a debate is underway is, of course, only possible because the state didn’t make the irreversible mistake of putting to death a man about whom there are substantial doubts about his guilt. If Mr. Jones is, as he and his supporters contend and evidence suggests, innocent of the crime of which he has been convicted, it is a profound injustice to have him spend the rest of his life — and die — in prison.
The state’s Pardon and Parole Board, whose members are largely appointed by Mr. Stitt, twice undertook a thorough examination of the case and both times recommended commutation of Mr. Jones’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole because of concerns he was wrongly convicted. Religious and conservative leaders in the state also lent their support.
Justice for Mr. Jones has to be about more than not putting a needle in his arm. That he has served more than 20 years for a crime he may not have committed speaks to a criminal justice system that never seems to give the benefit of the doubt to people of color.
