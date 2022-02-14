Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin's mixed message on vaccination could cost lives

The logical disconnect in Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin's approach to COVID vaccinations would be laughably absurd if it didn't risk people's lives. After taking office Jan. 15, the Republican chief executive could hardly wait to pander to his anti-vaxxer political base by forbidding the state's universities from mandating innoculation of faculty, staff and students.

His prohibition on vaccine mandates made the process seem unimportant or at least optional. It undercut the efforts of institutions of higher learning, especially those with medical schools and public health programs, who only wanted to follow the Hippocratic Oath and do no harm.

On Monday, Youngkin reversed fields. He released a public service announcement that read:

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia."

So the message, we suppose, is this: Do not trust your doctor. Instead, bet your life on a consultation with an ex-Carlyle Group investment banker. That's like firing your surgeon to bring in a certified public accountant to remove your gall bladder.

The only thing that exceeds the presumptuousness of Youngkin's strategy is its arrogance.