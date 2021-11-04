Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin gives GOP a national playbook

Virginia Democrats had two years solid manning every single post on the command bridge of state government. Looks like that’s all they get for now.
The statewide winning streak that has propelled Democrats to the seats of power in Richmond in every election post-2009 smacked into a determined red wall Tuesday night.
Psyched-up Republicans unclipped Virginia’s blue badge from its lanyard and dropped it into the office shredder. The Old Dominion will wake up in 2022 with only the Senate still in the hands of Democrats, by a slim 21-19 margin.
Glenn Youngkin, a private equity executive from Northern Virginia with no political record, led a jaw-dropping GOP takeover using tactics that pundits have labeled “Trump Lite.”
Former President Donald Trump, for all his many faults, remains hugely popular with the Republican base, but his shady antics are off-putting, not just to Democrats, but to independents and even some moderate members of the GOP.
Youngkin carefully courted both sides of the intraparty divide. In the Republican primary, Youngkin talked of “election integrity,” the code words for Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Once Youngkin had secured the nomination, he acknowledged Biden’s win and avoided campaigning with Trump — while also leaning into cultural and education issues that have conservatives up in arms, including the bugaboo notion that K-12 schools teach critical race theory.
Next year, as Republicans aim to take back Congress, they’ll be looking to Youngkin’s strategy as a model.
Though Youngkin’s tightrope act will end at the governor’s mansion, credit, or blame, must also go to the missteps on the Democratic side. Giving Terry McAuliffe another chance at the bat earned no ovations from the stands, and polls showed that voters in his own party regarded him with ambivalence.
The essence of McAuliffe, for some, comes down to cheering on the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline while posing with representatives of a bogus Chinese company as he passes them an oversized $1.4 million check. Those concerned that McAuliffe’s presence on the flagship would be more hazard than guiding light saw those fears realized Tuesday, as Democratic control of the state went down with him.
Credit or blame also lands squarely in the pit of President Joe Biden’s slumping poll numbers. Recent polls have shown that the disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic crisis, rising inflation and a Congressional agenda stalled by party infighting have combined to sour Virginia’s independents on Biden.
McAuliffe may well have seemed the safe choice during the Democratic primary. But McAuliffe wasn’t running head-to-head with Trump, much as he tried to claim that he was.
Youngkin was a more savvy campaigner, projecting a calm, business-friendly message. He continued his tightrope walking in his victory speech Tuesday, making reference to support of parental input in schools without mentioning “critical race theory.”
As an aside, there’s a grim cleverness in the way Christopher F. Rufo of the conservative Manhattan Institute redefined what critical race theory means and weaponized that meaning, ginning up the conservative base nationwide. Essentially Rufo took a very specific academic term and stretched it to encompass any kind of perceived “political correctness,” so that now an educator who dares to use a business-world buzz-phrase like “diversity, equity and inclusion” gets accused of being part of the CRT cult.
Even beyond the furor over the notion that school curricula incorporated liberal brainwashing, Virginia conservatives were hustling to put the brakes on a legislative agenda they perceived as too extreme. For good or ill, Democrats seized their chance to act on issues near and dear to them, such as marijuana legalization, abolishing the death penalty, police reform and firearm restrictions.
It’s practically a political tradition for the midterm elections to cut against the party that holds the presidency. If Democrats hope to stave that off, they’ll have to find ways to patch the holes Youngkin punched through their defenses.
This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.