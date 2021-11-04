Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin gives GOP a national playbook

Next year, as Republicans aim to take back Congress, they’ll be looking to Youngkin’s strategy as a model.

Though Youngkin’s tightrope act will end at the governor’s mansion, credit, or blame, must also go to the missteps on the Democratic side. Giving Terry McAuliffe another chance at the bat earned no ovations from the stands, and polls showed that voters in his own party regarded him with ambivalence.

The essence of McAuliffe, for some, comes down to cheering on the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline while posing with representatives of a bogus Chinese company as he passes them an oversized $1.4 million check. Those concerned that McAuliffe’s presence on the flagship would be more hazard than guiding light saw those fears realized Tuesday, as Democratic control of the state went down with him.

Credit or blame also lands squarely in the pit of President Joe Biden’s slumping poll numbers. Recent polls have shown that the disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic crisis, rising inflation and a Congressional agenda stalled by party infighting have combined to sour Virginia’s independents on Biden.

McAuliffe may well have seemed the safe choice during the Democratic primary. But McAuliffe wasn’t running head-to-head with Trump, much as he tried to claim that he was.