Opinion/editorial: Youngkin drives a racial wedge in Virginia

Youngkin, a Republican, has maintained his deft touch for hypocrisy since taking office last month - paying lip service to the importance of wearing masks but ordering that they be optional for students in public schools; vowing to govern for "all Virginians," then applauding a move against what he called "left liberals." Now Youngkin, who urged Virginians to "love your neighbor," has established a tip line to encourage parents to send "reports and observations" about what they regard as objectionable conduct by teachers and school officials, including instruction in "inherently divisive" ideas.

By "divisive," Youngkin has race in mind - as he made clear in his first executive order, which defines the material to be eliminated from school curriculums in racial terms. The initiative looks designed to frighten teachers, who may now be reported should their instruction on race fall afoul of Youngkin's gauzy criteria. The safest thing, many may conclude, would be to avoid the topic altogether. Judging by Youngkin's executive order, that would be fine with the governor - and with like-minded Republicans elsewhere, for whom racism is a thing of the past and racial equity instruction in schools an affront.

Youngkin's initiative has ignited outrage. Predictably, he has reverted to his customary double-talk. On Thursday, he ducked questions about whether action would be taken against teachers who were the subject of complaints but said tipsters could expect to hear back from his administration.

The governor earlier said his aim was to root out divisive ideas from schools, and he vowed to "catalogue" the complaints submitted by email, an undertaking familiar to police states. In the General Assembly in Richmond, Republicans are following up by pushing legislation that would codify "inherently divisive" instruction, defined in part as teaching that one race is "inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously." That bill is likely to be blocked by Democrats who control the Senate.

Youngkin, who sensibly favors establishing more charter schools in Virginia, has named a data-driven reformer as secretary of education; he also appointed an outspoken critic of critical race theory as state schools superintendent. His email tip line suggests he will continue to use race in schools as a wedge issue - a fine way to further deepen the schisms over public education.