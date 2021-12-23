Opinion/Editorial: What the rest of Virginia really wants

Stakeholders from many quarters are doing their best to get their minds around the changes that the incoming configuration of state government will bring — and what it meant that these changes were even set in motion.
With an aim toward illuminating some of those mysteries, political analyst Bob Holsworth posed a complex, interesting question to a virtual room full of journalists earlier this month.
Referring back to Terry McAuliffe’s run as the Democratic candidate for governor in 2013, when he eaked out a win against hardcore social conservative (and science skeptic) Ken Cuccinelli, Holsworth floated this what-if, condensed here for clarity: “If I had told you before the election that Terry McAuliffe would more than double his margin in Loudoun County, that he would add eight points to his margin in Fairfax County, that he would add to his margin in Prince William County, that he would add to his margin in Henrico County and that he would halve his deficit in Chesterfield County from eight points to four points — if I told you all of that was going to happen, how many of you would have placed your theoretical bets on Glenn Youngkin?”
He raised that question at a Virginia Press Association event to debunk a frequent hot take from the pundit class that Youngkin’s victory resulted from high-income Northern Virginia suburbanites shifting back to the Republican Party once the natural repellent of Donald Trump no longer factored in.
As Holsworth pointed out, “Ken Cuccinelli in a three-way race got a higher percentage of the vote in Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County than Glenn Youngkin did four years later.”
A proud Southwest Virginian might take umbrage at Holsworth’s term “RoVa,” which did not mean “Roanoke, Virginia” but “the rest of Virginia,” i.e., every place not “NoVa” or Hampton Roads or Richmond-centric — but in RoVa, Holsworth said, “The Democrats were wiped out.”
Despite the attention generated by the loud protests against the supposed teaching of “critical race theory” in Virginia’s public schools, and Youngkin’s courting of that unrest without explicitly repeating the claim, the whole CRT flap probably wasn’t all that important to Youngkin’s victory, Holsworth asserted.
More likely, he said, it was “the disaster that remote learning was for many parents throughout the commonwealth.” Statewide, the one demographic that gave Youngkin significantly more support than they gave Donald Trump turned out to be white women without college degrees, who bore the brunt of the pandemic, both in terms of losing their jobs and having to struggle with the stress and mess of virtual learning, made much worse if they lived in areas with adequate internet access.
Holsworth noted that McDonnell, the last successful Republican candidate for governor prior to Youngkin, was a social conservative who campaigned by reframing himself as a business conservative, whereas Youngkin essentially reversed that formula as he ran.
Youngkin’s lack of public service, which without doubt helped him in the election, renders him a political enigma. Though the social conservatives of Southwest and Southside Virginia boosted Youngkin into office, to the degree the governor-elect has given any hint as to what his agenda will be, he’s indicated that business concerns like reducing taxes and regulations will be his priority.
With half the General Assembly still controlled by Democrats, he’s only going to be able to do so much. Even deregulation will involve negotiating with boards appointed by his predecessors, with members that have terms that don’t automatically expire when Youngkin assumes office.
Reports that Youngkin has been reaching out to Democratic lawmakers prior to taking office might indicate that he’s more interested in bipartisan dealmaking than carrying the banner of a culture warrior. He has announced a “transition steering committee” that includes McDonnell and fellow former Republican governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore and, from across the aisle, Doug Wilder.