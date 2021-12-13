Opinion/Editorial: Virginia's social services in need of repair

A few rural counties have banded together to share resources and shore up each other's weaknesses. The state could encourage such collaborations by identifying which localities have common needs, which localities have services available that could assist with those needs and by offering financial incentives for joining forces, such as grants.

The state’s budget for the Department of Social Services exceeds $2 billion, and yet the typical social worker might only earn about $30,000 as they deal with a caseload that’s double or triple what the state recommends.

Pay for social workers should be higher to help combat turnover and burnout.

Either the central office or the state’s five regional offices should be given more power to regulate, investigate and intervene if necessary. As currently practiced, the state-supervised, locally administrated system puts walls between local departments and renders the state office almost superfluous.

Exploring these solutions and implementing them will require additional funding in the beginning, but in the long run they would bring an efficiency that would save both state and local governments money, and through them, taxpayers.

The investment would also realize the most important goal: better outcomes for the children that the system was built to serve. The shortages of funding, resources and services mean that these kids can’t always get what they need, and the system fails them.

This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.