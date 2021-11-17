Opinion/Editorial: Virginia wins with infrastructure act

Importantly, Virginia will also receive a minimum of $100 million to help extend broadband connectivity across the commonwealth, funding that the White House says should help provide high-speed access to roughly 473,000 Virginians.

There is plenty of debate to come among federal, state and local officials about the specifics — how best to use the money, how it should be fairly divided, which projects and communities are most pressing — but those are welcome discussions to have now that the bill has passed and the money is assuredly coming to Virginia.

For that, residents should thank those members of the Virginia delegation who worked so hard to ensure the bill’s passage: Warner, who was involved at the outset, and Sen. Tim Kaine, and Virginia’s seven Democratic members of the House. All four of the state’s Republican congressmen, including Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Bob Good, R-Campbell, voted against the bill.

These are real and meaningful investments in Virginia, in our communities and in the people who live here. Hampton Roads can be pleased to see this done and should celebrate the effort of those who voted to ensure these essential projects received the funding they needed.

