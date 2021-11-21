Opinion/Editorial: Virginia seizes chance to be leader in wind power

News that a European wind engineering company plans to build a $200 million turbine blade finishing facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal gives a major boost to the drive by Hampton Roads and Virginia to become the nation’s leader in the offshore wind energy industry.

Siemens Gamesa, a Spanish-German wind engineering company, will supply blades for the huge turbines that will be used at the pioneering wind farm that Dominion Energy plans to build 27 miles off Virginia Beach. The facility will be the first of its kind in the United States, which has been lagging behind Europe and Asia in developing wind energy.

When it’s fully operational, the new facility is expected to create 310 jobs. After that, who knows? Siemens Gamesa hopes to be in position to expand operations to provide turbine blades for other offshore wind energy projects planned along the East Coast.

Virginia has wisely positioned itself well in recent years to become a hub in this growing field of clean energy. Legislators and Gov. Ralph Northam have pushed offshore wind as a strategic investment in future jobs, as well as an important part of efforts to move the United States away from its dependence on fossil fuels.