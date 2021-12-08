Opinion/Editorial: Va. soldiers in the Horn of Africa

President Joe Biden declared in September that the United States was no longer at war.
Yet Southwest Virginians might understandably be nonplussed that, so soon after the turbulent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, about 850 soldiers of the Virginia Army National Guard are headed overseas to the Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia and Somalia lie.
On Nov. 27, the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team gathered at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford for a sendoff ceremony attended by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“On behalf of a grateful Virginia and a grateful country, I say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Northam told the assembled soldiers. Recalling his own deployment during Operation Desert Storm as a physician in the U.S. Army, he asked them to look after one another. “I have been in your shoes and it is so important that you take care of your fellow soldiers.”
The soldiers all deployed that same day. It was the largest single-unit mobilization of Virginia National Guard Soldiers since World War II.
Why Virginia? “In very simple terms, it was our turn,” said Cotton Puryear, chief of public affairs for the Virginia National Guard.
The National Guard has staggered cycles of training and readiness, and it so happened that the Virginia units were ready when this call for 1,000 soldiers came.
The Lynchburg-based battalion, with members from Bedford, Lexington, Pulaski, Roanoke and all over the state, has had the radio call sign “Red Dragon” since the mid-1980s, so the operation they’re leading is called Task Force Red Dragon. (A previous Task Force Red Dragon conducted a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo in 2007.)
The battalion is joined by units from Charlottesville and Suffolk and about 150 Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers. After more training in Fort Bliss, Texas, Task Force Red Dragon will head overseas to support the Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa.
For security reasons, the military isn’t offering specifics about the country or countries where Task Force Red Dragon will conduct operations, or precisely what the soldiers’ duties will be. They’ll be securing U.S. facilities and personnel and working with the troops of partner nations in a region that spans from Sudan in the north to Tanzania in the south.
If you’re not familiar with the joint task force or its cumbersome acronym, CJTF — HOA, you aren’t alone. This military operation has, if you’ll forgive the expression, mostly flown under the zeitgeist radar.
Yet there’s quite a lot going in the Horn of Africa that draws American concern.
The Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa is headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, a 550-acre U.S. Navy base in the Republic of Djibouti, a majority-Muslim coastal country that’s about the size of New Jersey but with a population of less than 1 million. The base’s placement positions it at the southern end of the Red Sea, a vital trade route. At the northern end lies the Suez Canal, which endured a moment of infamy earlier this year when an enormous boat got stuck in it.
The CJTF — HOA operation began in 2002 as one of the U.S. counterterrorism efforts in response to the 9/11 attacks. The task force’s first command post was the USS Mount Whitney. In 2003, construction of Camp Lemonnier began alongside the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport. The U:S. currently pays Djibouti $63 million a year in rent to keep the base there.
In 2012, during the Obama administration, the Pentagon began a $1.4 billion expansion of Camp Lemonnier that included a compound for special forces and hangers for storing and arming drones. The camp’s position put Al Qaeda targets in Somalia, and in Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, within range of drone strikes.
Although President Donald Trump withdrew 700 American troops from Somalia in 2020, the American military has continued to send forces from Camp Lemonnier and from Camp Simba in Kenya to assist with the fight against al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab, a predicament that U.S. Africa Command leaders have referred to drily as “commuting.” An al-Shabab attack on Camp Simba in January 2020 killed an American soldier and two American contractors.
Beyond the threat of terrorism in Somalia, the Horn of Africa is immersed in turmoil, a situation fueled by decades of bloodshed. A central figure in the chaos is Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for making peace with northern neighbor Eritrea after almost 20 years of conflict.
However, Ahmed’s forces, assisted by Eritrean troops, are now engaged in a civil war with fighters from Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia near the Djibouti border. There have been reports of human rights violations, starvation and massacres.The U.S. has urged citizens in the country to leave.
On top of all this, America’s not the only superpower with a military presence in the Horn of Africa.
In 2016, China reached an agreement with Djibouti to build a naval base of its own. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Support Base in Djibouti — China’s first permanent overseas military base — lies just four miles from Camp Lemonnier. Stated reasons for founding the base included helping in humanitarian relief efforts and countering piracy.
The construction of the base followed a pledge by President Xi Jinping to invest at least $60 billion in the African economy. Those investments included construction of a railroad from Djibouti to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
U.S. ally Japan, which also has a military base in Djibouti, pledged to invest billions of its own and began an expansion of its base in response to China’s move.
Here’s an intriguing tidbit that further connects the 116th, Roanoke and CJTF — HOA. The leader of the Task Force Red Dragon mission in Kosovo, who rose through the ranks to serve as commander of CJTF — HOA for a year, was Lapthe Flora, a refugee from communist Vietnam who escaped to America and graduated first from Cave Spring High School, then Virginia Military Institute.
In his words, “The contrast between a totalitarian regime and a free world is day and night.” He joined the military, he said, because it seemed best way to give back for what he called the priceless gift of freedom.
We thank our troops for their service and wish them safety from harm.
This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.