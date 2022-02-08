Opinion/editorial: Unvaccinated does not equal disability status

It seemed almost like karma. On the very day the Daily Progress editorial page pushed for unvaccinated people to get their COVID shots to help the area's exhausted health care workers, readers learned that an Albemarle County parent had complained to the Virginia Attorney General about the way schools treat unvaccinated students.

The parent objected to the weekly COVID tests the school system forces his daughter to take. He objected to the quarantine that unvaccinated students must undergo if they come in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus. The parent told Daily Progress reporter Katherine Knott that he did not think his children needed to be vaccinated because e Another parent The stu