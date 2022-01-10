Opinion/Editorial: Try more local unity to end national divide

The U.S. Capitol’s history includes both protests and acts of isolated violence. But not since the War of 1812 has there ever been a full-scale assault aimed at stopping our democracy from functioning.

That almost changed on September 11, 2001, when the building barely avoided being hit by a hijacked airliner. This moment rallied Americans together in a way it arguably had not been since the attack on Pearl Harbor some 65 years earlier.

Just short of 20 years later, on Jan. 6, 2021, another assault occurred. This one led by American citizens determined to stop the certification of a legitimately run national election. Unlike the event almost two decades earlier, however, this assault did not unite us, but rather has deepened our divisions.

What has changed since 9/11, and can we reverse the trend?

The answers are multivariable, but without doubt the expansive role of social media, which wasn’t generally available in 2001, plays a central role. Peer-to-peer sharing applications like Facebook and Twitter not only magnify our fears, but spread them more quickly via memes that simplify complex issues and rally like-minded people together around bad information and conspiracy theories. The result is a Balkanized society.