Opinion/editorial: Trump again calls for violence

"Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he'd pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election," she posted on Twitter. " He'd do it all again if given the chance."

Indeed, Trump's incendiary remarks - in which he whined about "radical, vicious racist prosecutors" investigating actions leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection and called for "the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere" - had predictable results.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday that Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga., asked the FBI for help to protect the facilities where a grand jury will soon review the former president's attempt to bully the state secretary of state to "find" just enough votes to flip the state's election results.

"In a Sunday letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau's Atlanta field office, Willis urged the FBI to conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center and provide other protective resources such as federal agents and intelligence," the Journal-Constitution reported. "She said that security concerns were 'escalated' by comments Trump made during an event in Texas over the weekend."

This is reminiscent of Trump's fiery speech urging his followers to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The only difference on Saturday was that the crowd was not in the vicinity of the Fulton County government offices, so no violence occurred.

It therefore seems that Trump's incitement of violent mobs to act on his behalf has become a habit. How many more times will this play out if Trump is indicted? Or convicted? Or, worst of all, if he wins the presidency, thereby retaking the megaphone to send the mob after his enemies? Instead of "Lock them up," his new message could be "Go get 'em!"

Several points should be considered - both by state and federal law enforcement and the media continuing to cover Trump in the context of horse-race politics. First, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information on the extent to which Trump and his inner circle knew of the armed throng that had assembled that day and their extensive plans for violence. If, for example, aides at their informal "headquarters" at the Willard hotel told him what to expect, his exhortations for his supporters to march on the Capitol may be seen as a deliberate attempt to create mayhem.

Second, the Justice Department should reiterate its pledge to investigate and prosecute threats directed at state and federal election officials. And it's not just Trump they have to worry about; on Saturday, a Trump-endorsed candidate for the Michigan state Senate, Mike Detmer, exhorted Republican election observers to "show up armed" at polling locations. When politicians cross the line this way, there should be a swift and unequivocal statement from state and federal authorities that such conduct is unacceptable and that all threats will be investigated.

Finally, the U.S. Senate's failure to vote to convict Trump or to bar him from running for office looks even worse in retrospect than it did at the time. Trump's Republican enablers sent a message to him: Use the mob. Unleash violence against our democracy. Nothing will happen.

Trump continues to pose an existential threat to our democracy, to law and order and to the safety of state and federal officials. In considering whether to proceed with indictment for his role in a failed coup, the Justice Department should consider whether failure to prosecute Trump to the fullest extent of the law will serve as further encouragement for him to goad his thugs into criminal action. Unless Trump faces consequences for his actions, he will not stop.