Opinion/editorial: Truck convoy latest version of extremism

The truck convoys descending on Washington DC are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the people in the trucks say they intend to block the Capital Beltway. Others plan to  demonstrate at the Capitol. They all say they are coming to protest pandemic vaccine mandates and masking rules. But they are just another incarnation of the movement that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They are the true believers of Donald Trump's Big Lie about election fraud who have found another place to hang their MAGA hats.

So a Pennsylvania trucker stands by a rig with Trump on the side and talks about illegal aliens, as well as vaccinations. In a photo from a convoy departure rally in California, someone holds a picture of White House medical advisor and Trump foil Dr. Anthony Fauci in a jail cell with a caption reading "Crimes against humanity." This was the exact phrase used by an Albemarle County woman who recently hung three nooses labeled Boiden, Pelosi and Fauci from a tree beside a private road. She called for new "Nuremberg trials" for "crimes against humanity" in the U.S. handling of the pandemic.

A recent University of Virginia law school webinar dissected the successful civil lawsuit against neo-Nazis who organized the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Antisemitism expert Deborah Lipstadt of Emory University, who testified at that trial, noted that some vaccine and mask protesters seem to target Jews.  

