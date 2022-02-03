Opinion/Editorial: Training program pays off

Virginia leaders recently received some encouraging news about the state’s economy. Per a Jan. 25 Times-Dispatch report, the commonwealth’s recovery from COVID-19 keeps progressing. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in December, and roughly 80% of the jobs lost during the public health crisis have returned.

One key caveat in this positive picture is the labor force participation rate: the segment of Virginians age 16 and older who have jobs or are actively seeking employment. That figure was 63% in December 2021, down from 66.3% in February 2020.

In real people terms, Joe Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told the RTD that about 190,000 fewer Virginians are working today than just before the pandemic.

“The question around that is how do those people become re-engaged, and how many will remain out permanently?” Mengedoth asked.

The Youngkin administration and General Assembly can’t ignore this sidelined set of contributors. Elected leaders must build on the successes of two career and technical training programs. The G3 and FastForward initiatives provide financially sustainable pathways to high-demand job opportunities.

Launched in July 2021, G3 is a tuition assistance opportunity for students pursuing professions in early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades. Virginia’s 23 community colleges work to align their individual lists of approved G3 programs with local employment opportunities.

To be eligible for G3, students must qualify for in-state financial aid and have a household income of no more than 400% of the federal poverty level. They will have earned a high school diploma or GED and carry a minimum of six credit hours at a community college.

Students also are required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which supports a separate policy goal of boosting completion rates. G3 funds are “last dollar,” meaning they pick up the difference on any tuition, fees and books not covered by other grants or scholarships.

While not every student meets G3 eligibility criteria, the program’s presence has helped boost overall enrollment and affordability at schools in the Virginia Community College System. According to recently released data, in the fall of 2021, 26,179 students enrolled in G3-eligible programs — a 9% increase from the previous year. "If you want to come to school and get certifications or a degree that leads to a career, we can help you find money to make it happen — through G3 or other funding,” the G3’s FAQ section says.

Too many students enter a bachelor’s degree track, only to not graduate and still accrue thousands of dollars in debt. A January 2020 prepandemic report from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia tallied more than 1 million borrowers in the commonwealth, owing an average of nearly $37,000. Beyond avoiding higher education choices that result in crippling debt, FastForward has made real progress in the opposite direction: higher wages. In the fall of 2021, 6,836 students were served by the program’s short-term opportunities. They typically last six to 12 weeks, and initial parts of a G3 associate degree trajectory often are FastForward credentials.

Not every high-demand job requires an associate degree, and VCCS survey data from 2020-21 showed how a FastForward credential alone can make a financial difference. Average wage gains were $11,626 (on an annualized basis), with education ($27,806), information technology ($19,403) and welding/manufacturing ($16,975) fields trending even higher.

These programs still are in their infancy. FastForward started in 2016, and the first group of G3 students has not even obtained its associate degrees.

And while COVID disrupted essential, high-demand careers, it brought new work opportunities to the Richmond region. Phlow Corp., AMPAC Fine Chemicals, Civica Inc. and VCU’s Medicines for All Institute are working together to establish a local cluster of pharmaceutical development and production.

Community colleges are a key part of the process: John Tyler Community College is considering a G3-eligible pharmaceutical manufacturing program under the skilled trades category, which would support local employers by training students to fill forthcoming jobs.

That’s a right move in a new direction.