Opinion/editorial: Tip line reeks of racism

Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked their voting rights and forced them to use separate bathrooms and go to "colored" schools. Say one of your predecessors even shut down public schools rather than integrate them and your state legislature refused to rescind a legal ban on interracial marriage until the U.S. Supreme Court forced them to do so.

If you are Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, you set up a tip line to keep students from learning about their state's ugly legacy of institutional racism and how it may have created structural inequality between races.

In the Old Dominion, snitches don't get stitches for ratting our teachers and schools that try to make young people learn from history. They get a pat on the back from the chief executive for turning in their neighbors on suspicion of violating Youngkin's executive order forbidding all discussion of white privilege.

It's all so Berlin in the 30's and Beijing in the 40's. A tip line that aims to punish deviation from dogma comes right out of the despotism playbook. It turns people against each other in a way that teaching about institutional racism never could. Divide and let white power conquer so to speak.

Republicans have adopted the conservative narrative about what what they call "Critical Race Theory." This narrative is now being tested in Virginia in anticipation of its application in political races across the country. Those who hope to ban discussions about the role of institutional racism in the creation of inequality say it makes all white people look bad.

In keeping with that theme, the Albemarle County school system currently faces a lawsuit that claims a pilot antiracism program must be killed because it is itself racist, c

The sins of great grandfathers and great grandmothers should not be visited on their current progeny, conservatives say. That will produce so much bad feeling between the races that it will destroy the progress America has made in civil rights.

So they issue executive orders, as Youngkin did as soon as he was inaugurated, that ban the analysis of history in kindergarten through 12th grade. And when it seems like schools might still ask kids to think about racial inequality, Youingkin set up a tip line s fund insist.

rrace should not be judged otuiThe ocuntryhere The A;lThe t More 's d for ..

Youngkin The otfor cannot learn about the legacy of the state's institutional racism. Snitches don't get stitches no where neighbors can rat out teachers and schools that ighto overturn all you out for interveneittiage crime after built bethe outhenr and