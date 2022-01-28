Opinion/editorial: Tip line reeks of race baiting

Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked their voting rights and forced them to use separate bathrooms and go to "colored" schools. Say one of your predecessors even shut down public schools rather than integrate them and your state legislature refused to rescind a legal ban on interracial marriage until the U.S. Supreme Court forced them to do so.

If you are Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, you set up a tip line to keep students from learning about their state's ugly legacy of institutional racism and how it may have created structural inequality between races.

In the Old Dominion, snitches don't get stitches for ratting our teachers and schools that try to make young people learn from history. They get a pat on the back from the chief executive for turning in their neighbors on suspicion of violating Youngkin's executive order forbidding all discussion of white privilege.

It's all so Berlin in the 30's and Beijing in the 40's. A tip line that aims to punish deviation from dogma comes right out of the totalitarian textbook. It turns people against each other in a way that teaching about institutional racism never could. Divide and let white power conquer so to speak.

Republicans have adopted this conservative narrative about what what they call "Critical Race Theory." This narrative is now being tested in Virginia in anticipation of its application in political races across the country. Those who hope to ban discussions about the role of institutional racism in the creation of inequality say it unfairly makes all white people look bad.

In keeping with that theme, the Albemarle County school system currently faces a lawsuit that claims an antiracism program must be killed because it is itself racist. The suit features illustrations and written materials from a one-month pilot program that operated at a middle school in 2021. The program ended last May. It no longer exists. Still, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian group based in Arizona, filed a lawsuit in behalf of several Albemarle families in December. The Alliance, which has fought against gay rights initiatives in public education, claimed Albemarle is forcing students to adopt concepts that violate their religious beliefs.

A school system spokesman told the Daily Progress that Albemarle has not heard any objections to its policies from the governor.

Autocrats often use a theory of propaganda called "projection" where they accuse opponents of doing what the accusers are actually doing. The hard push against antiracism programs in Virginia schools depends on charging those programs with promoting racism. Youngkin's executive order bans "inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory," a concept so broad that it can sweep in virtually every controversy.

Conservative appear to think this is necessary because sins of the great grandfathers and great grandmothers should not be visited on their current progeny. Doing so, the argument goes, will produce so much bad feeling between the races that it will destroy the progress America has made in civil rights.

So they issue executive orders, as Youngkin did as soon as he was inaugurated. Then, just to make sure schools and teachers did not defy him as he protected the consciences of Caucasians, he invited tattletales to be his willing accomplices.

Given the retro theme, which recalls Beijing and Berlin, maybe Virginia should adopt a dress code that identifies supporters of the governor's ban on teaching about white privilege. How about shirts with a matching color? Brown should work.