Opinion/Editorial: Time to bury the hatchet at Montpelier

It is time to bury the hatchet at Montpelier. But not in each other. The battle to integrate the experience of enslaved people into the historical narrative at President James Madison's plantation in Orange County continues. But it no longer has to be a policy of mutually assured self-destruction if both sides give a little.

The Montpelier Descendants Committee, whose relatives were enslaved at the plantation, appear to have succeeded in forcing the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors to accept the committee's recommendations for half of the board members. The board is expected to seat nine board members from a list of 20 recommended by the descendants committee at its May 16 meeting. Those new members will likely have immediate voting rights in foundation business.

That gets the board closer to restoring the power-sharing agreement it made in June 2021. The parity plan was praised as a national model for dealing with the legacy of slavery at the homes of America's founding fathers. All that changed on March 25 when the White- majority foundation board voted to give itself the power to appoint descendants representatives, as well as the descendants committee.

The pushback from that decision cost Montpelier its sterling reputation. When the foundation fired senior staff members who disagreed with its power grab, Montpelier began to look like it operated with an old-fashioned plantation mentality bent on keeping Blacks in their place.

