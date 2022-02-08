Opinion/editorial: The unvaccinated must expect consequences

It seemed almost like karma. On the day the Daily Progress editorial page pushed for unvaccinated people to get their COVID shots to help the area's exhausted health care workers, readers learned that an Albemarle County parent had complained to the Virginia Attorney General about the way schools treat unvaccinated students.

The parent objected to the weekly COVID tests the school system forces his daughter to take in order to prove she is COVID free. He objected to the quarantine that unvaccinated students must undergo if they come in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus. The parent told Daily Progress reporter Katherine Knott that he did not think his children needed to be vaccinated because they were healthy and showed no COVID symptoms. He added that he had seen no evidence that they represented a threat to other students. Then, he cast his kids as victims of discrimination.

Parents have a choice about getting their children vaccinated, the same way they have a choice about getting themselves vaccinated. What is harder to defend is anyone's presumption that they can blame anybody else when they see the consequences of their personal choices.

The Daily Progress is not listing the names of individual parents who seek to blame the schools or local and state health departments or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for their children's treatment. This discussion is not about personal attacks. It is about the concepts of public health and public education.

No right exists for an individual parent who opposes vaccinations to impose his or her will on an entire public school system that is legally accountable for the well being of all of its students. There is a name for how schools approach this. It's called in loco parentis. School systems must act in place of parents for all of their students simultaneously. The recommendations of local health districts combine with the advice of the Virginia Health Department and the CDC to establish policies for dealing with unvaccinated students in Charlottesville, Albemarle and across the state.

Griping about the costs of weekly COVID tests or 10-day quarantines is absolutely free speech. Expecting reimbursement or accommodations for problems you created for your kids and have the power to easily solve is wishful thinking. If vaccination puts a person at serious risk because of an underlying health condition verified by a physician, a process for waivers should exist. It usually does. If you don't trust the government, accept conspiracy theories and don't believe in science, you're probably out of luck.

Here's what the Mayo Clinic says about unvaccinated students passing COVID to classmates: Like adults, children and adolescents can spread the virus to others when they do not have symptoms or have mild, non-specific symptoms and do not know that they are infected and infectious.

The complaint that forced quarantines may let other students divine a classmate's vaccination status is not the school system's fault.

Government-ordered mask mandates are on the way out, based on how the small-government conservatives recently appointed the U.S. Supreme Court think. Vaccinations must be an entirely different call. The evidence of their effectiveness in fighting COVID or at least blunting its symptoms is everywhere. The patients wearing out caregivers in Charlottesville and Albemarle are largely unvaccinated. Those who are dying are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. The data is there for anyone to see.

Those who simply refuse to accept that vaccinations save lives and will help get the world through the pandemic deceive themselves. Research shows their delusions are deadly. They have no constitutionally protected personal freedom to threaten other people's lives. Neither do their children.

As the right wingers on the Supreme Court strike down government-ordered vaccine mandates, the justices will hopefully be smart enough to understand that public schools, government institutions and private businesses deserve to protect the vaccinated by making the unvaccinated lower the risks they pose to colleagues. Doing anything else could cost lives.