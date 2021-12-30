Opinion/Editorial: The opportunity costs of COVID add up

It's been more than two years since COVID-19 began and the novel coronavirus, as we called it back in those more innocent times, first made its way into the headlines.
That was in late 2019 and now, as we get ready to start 2022, it’s still with us. Since the first deaths in 2020, it has killed more than 800,000 Americans and it’s not done yet.
In terms of the direct costs of COVID, the outlays in resources for our medical establishment to fight the disease have been staggering. However, the “opportunity costs” have been exceedingly large and so far not talked about very much.
Opportunity costs represent what the diverted funds and resources could have been used for had it not been for COVID. It is a sort of medical collateral damage we haven’t had time to fully appreciate.
The direct costs of the pandemic have been grievously high. The millions of hospitalizations resulting from COVID, since they often involve some level of intensive care, are particularly expensive.
The national and worldwide costs of developing, manufacturing and distributing the vaccine—still something of a miracle—are large as well.
Remember, we’re talking about the whole world here. No one agrees on how much the actual cost will be, but a total across-the-globe estimate is a quarter of a trillion dollars, maybe more.
That’s where the opportunity costs of the pandemic come in. In other words, what other medical needs have we been forced to neglect?
Medical researchers on all sorts of other human ailments, from multiple sclerosis to heart disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer, have watched their budgets shrink.
At the same time, even when money has been available, restrictions imposed by COVID, such as limitations on large studies and testing have made research difficult
Alzheimer’s disease is a good example. What we don’t know about Alzheimer’s vastly outpaces what we do. Indeed, so far, the research has yielded more questions than answers. That’s a progression that isn’t unusual in medical inquiry.
That will change, but it takes research, time, and money. Because of COVID, a majority of the desperately needed research studies have had to be delayed or temporarily put on hold.
It’s also impacted the plans of researchers. Up to a third of doctors conducting Alzheimer’s research in Great Britain have said they have considered stepping back from their research until the situation improves.
Cancer research has suffered a similar fate. According to the National Cancer Society, some research funding streams have been cut in half—all because of the shift of resources to combatting the pandemic.
Cancer research has made tremendous progress during the past 30 years. However, it took tens of billions of dollars of research funding and massive improvements in a wide range of technologies to get this far.
But for now, limitations on research caused by COVID, as well as limitations on large-scale new treatments, have set the clock back on cancer research. That’s a tragedy.
Then there is the average patient. This isn’t an opportunity cost in a broad societal sense, but it does represent a deferral of medical attention that has long-term impacts. Many patients remain reluctant to go to their doctor’s office or a treatment facility during the pandemic.
Patients have repeatedly put off needed preventive tests, such as colonoscopies, blood panels and mammograms. They are afraid of catching COVID.
Others, with this complaint or that face a similar reluctance. Again, that’s all because of the latent and continuing fear of COVID.
Measuring just .125 microns, COVID is a virus that takes a powerful microscope to see. But to borrow a phrase used by British virologist Sir Peter Medawar, a virus “is a piece of bad news wrapped in protein.”
As for the opportunity costs forced on us by this piece of “bad news”—things that should have been done but weren’t—the cost may be too large for there ever to be a final accounting.
This originally ran in The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.