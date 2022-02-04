Opinion/editorial: Teachers must stand up to Youngkin

It is encouraging to see a coalition of educators pushing back on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's racial divisive tip line. The governor set up the line to let his minions tattle on teachers who don't submit to Youngkin's executive order not to talk about controversial racial subjects. This bald attempt at censorship in deference to his mostly White political base puts Youngkin places individual teachers in a bind. Uniting in opposition to a policy that looks like it came straight out of the segregated 1950's is the best way forward. Lawyers who care about public education, not to mention democracy, might want to loudly and publicly volunteer their services to represent any educators who gets sanctioned under Youngkin's order.