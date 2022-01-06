Opinion/Editorial: Strange legacy of an inept insurrection

However fitting that word may be in terms of language use, it’s worth noting that to date no one being prosecuted for participating in the riots has been charged with the federal crimes of “rebellion or insurrection” or “seditious conspiracy.”

It is possible to overstate the significance of the riots. Biden’s assertion before a joint session of Congress that the insurrection was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” amounts to political hyperbole, conveniently skipping over the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and other catastrophic events from American history.

Nonetheless, the frightening actions of the insurrectionists were an embarrassment to the nation, providing the world with views of the seat of our government under siege.

News outlets commonly report that five people died in the riots, though the details of those deaths have only gradually become public.

Only one of the five deaths resulted directly from violence during the event, when a police lieutenant shot San Diego Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a shattered door toward the House chambers.