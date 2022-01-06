Opinion/Editorial: Strange legacy of an inept insurrection

A year ago today, a Confederate flag flew inside the U.S. Capitol, something that never occurred during all four years of the American Civil War.
The man holding the flag in widely circulated photos, Kevin Seefried — who hails from Delaware, a Union state — remains free on bond, awaiting trial on numerous federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
He faces a set of charges largely similar to those faced by Southwest Virginia’s own best known participants in the Jan. 6 riot, former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who have maintained in interviews that they did nothing more than walk into the Capitol peacefully and walk back out.
Yet the image of this symbol of rebellion flapping through the corridors of federal power, coupled with the clumsy, disorganized, yet at times unquestionably violent efforts by many of the rioters to prevent the lawful certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory, resonates with disturbing context.
The term “insurrection” refers to “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government,” according to Merriam-Webster, and reducing that definition to “an instance of revolting against civil authority” produces an apt description of the events of Jan. 6.
However fitting that word may be in terms of language use, it’s worth noting that to date no one being prosecuted for participating in the riots has been charged with the federal crimes of “rebellion or insurrection” or “seditious conspiracy.”
It is possible to overstate the significance of the riots. Biden’s assertion before a joint session of Congress that the insurrection was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” amounts to political hyperbole, conveniently skipping over the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and other catastrophic events from American history.
Nonetheless, the frightening actions of the insurrectionists were an embarrassment to the nation, providing the world with views of the seat of our government under siege.
News outlets commonly report that five people died in the riots, though the details of those deaths have only gradually become public.
Only one of the five deaths resulted directly from violence during the event, when a police lieutenant shot San Diego Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a shattered door toward the House chambers.
Regardless of the causes, all the injuries suffered by police that day, and all of these tragic deaths, were needless, the result of delusional claims of a stolen election, a falsehood cynically repeated and amplified for political and financial gain.
In December, the Associated Press released results of an extensive review into every potential case of voter fraud in the six states where Trump challenged the results. The AP found only 475 verifiable fraud cases across all six states, a number that would have no effect on the presidential election outcome.
The persistence of belief in election fraud, despite overwhelming evidence that no such fraud occurred, raises a troubling and perhaps unanswerable question: how to de-escalate a destructive notion that’s a matter of faith and heartfelt belief rather than a conclusion reached through reason.
A new Washington Post story found leaders in disinformation campaigns such as QAnon and the Stop the Steal movement battling over dwindling shares of audience and funding, resorting to lobbing the same extreme insults and accusations at each other that they aimed at Democrats in the lead-up to the insurrection.
Perhaps we would live in a more unified country if we all made it a practice to aim the spotlight of intense, meticulous examination not only at those with opposing views but also, even especially, at those telling us exactly what we want to hear.
This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.