Opinion/Editorial: State boosts commitment to historically Black colleges

In October, Youngkin campaigned at NSU and said if elected, “every budget I sign will include direct funding for all five historically Black colleges and universities” in Virginia.

At the time, Wilder called that commitment unprecedented and contrasted it with the response by Northam and lawmakers who, in his words, “did not allocate a dime of the $4.3 billion to HBCUs, not a penny.”

Hampton Roads is fortunate to be the home of Hampton and NSU, each playing a vital role for our communities. Along with the other colleges and universities here, they help drive research and innovation, fuel our economy, ready of workforce and train the leaders of tomorrow.

Wilder is correct that they have been undervalued for too long. It was encouraging to see Northam move to address chronic underfunding during his term, and exciting to see he and the governor-elect commit to continue that work in the coming years.

Virginia can say it’s proud of these schools, that it honors their history and wants them to succeed. But words are an inadequate substitute for funding. The General Assembly should look favorably on this budget proposal and help Youngkin deliver on his promise to sign a budget next year that includes funding for Virginia’s HBCUs.

This originally ran in The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.