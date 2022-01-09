Opinion/Editorial: Sports can change lives on the field and at work

As football fans tuned in bowl games this year, there were plenty of local players to celebrate. Jadon Redding, who played his high school football at Colonial Forge, saw plenty of action in the Rose Bowl as the place-kicker for the University of Utah.

Mountain View’s Adin Huntington also played out West in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for Kent State and put up impressive numbers. And in New York City, both TyJuan Garbutt of Riverbend High School and Kaleb Smith of Louisa High School participated in the Pinstripe Bowl for Virginia Tech.

Their success reflects well on the excellent programs in Virginia. Relatively few players, however, reach such prominent stages. Less than 7 percent of high school athletes will go on to compete at any level of college play in most men’s and women’s sports, according to the NCAA. So we may well ask, are we spending too much time and money on athletics—new turf fields for each of the high schools in recent years, for example—when academic achievement is arguably more important?

If we measure the value of high school sports by the number of people who go on to play in college, then yes. However, the highest-achieving athletes are hardly the only people who benefit from interscholastic competition.