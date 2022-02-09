Opinion/editorial: Sometimes we should take time to count blessings

The selection of dining options in downtown Charlottesville are plentiful from the Corner down Main Street to the pedestrian. This is what we should think of as a dilemma of wealth. While we ponder whether to go for Indian, American, Mexican or Chinese fare, people in the tiny town of Lebanon in southwestern Virginia are so desperate for a single place to dine out that they're willing to pay for a lot more than a meal tab.
The town has offered a grant of $50,000 spread over two years to a qualified entrepreneur who will open a "full service/full menu sit down restaurant ...within the downtown area." Applications are due by 4 p.m. today.
If interested, call Lebanon Town Manager Drew Shortt at 276-889-7200. The rest of us can celebrate living in a community where we never have to worry about a place to buy dinner.