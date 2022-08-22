Opinion/Editorial: Reputation rots as city lets Jan. 6 participant work

With each new bit of media coverage, Charlottesville’s reputation rots a little more because it failed to discipline a city worker who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

The Washington Post chimed in over the weekend, becoming the latest media outlet reporting the damning details of a story that surfaced in June in a wrongful firing lawsuit filed by ex-city Police Chief RaShall Brackney.

As one reason for not firing or disciplining the employee, Interim City Manager Michael Rogers cited a letter of apology from the city worker who admitted he was in the Capitol Han. 6.

The Daily Progress sought a copy of that letter under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. We got back two pages of blacked-out copy and an uncovered signature. The redactions reflected a legal decision that the letter’s contents were exempt from the VFOIA. The visible signature officially confirmed what everybody already knew. The Charlottesville employee who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 is D. Allen Groat II.

Groat’s remorse cannot be documented. But Mayor Lloyd Snook has repeatedly explained that the city’s lawyer says Groat cannot be fired under current personnel policies. This conclusion seems based in part on the fact that the FBI has not yet charged Groat with a crime. This is like saying an uninvited stranger found standing by your bed in the middle of the night did nothing wrong. Groat’s admission that he entered the Capitol Jan. 6 is tantamount to a confession to a crime of trespass.

While Groat’s letter of apology remains shrouded, his social media history has been captured and preserved on the internet. Google Allen Groat and find photos of Groat with one of the leaders of the white supremacist Proud Boys, the white supremacist group that helped lead the attack on the Capitol. See Groat with Alex Jones, who faces a $50 million judgment for calling the slaughter of 20 elementary school students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax perpetrated by actors. You can even see a post of Groat dropping an F bomb on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Soon Blood will soon be shed to prevent the theft of our republic!” Groat posted on social media in December 2020. “@realdonaldtrump may want to shut this communist takeover down soon.”

We understand that speech is protected by the First Amendment. Any move against Groat must be based on his actions, not on his words, unless he lies about his actions or his words reveal a motive for his actions. Both things might have occurred.

In early 2021, an assistant police chief led the investigation of Groat’s participation in the Jan. 6 attack. He concluded no probable cause existed for a criminal investigation. The finding is prone to a conflict of interest charge because Groat works advising police, fire and rescue departments on information technology. Also, Groat’s alleged explanation that he gained entry to the Capitol as a journalist and photographer passes the smell test like a three-week old shrimp dinner in a microwave. Let’s see his press pass or his byline and photo credit in any publication. Lying to get in on a violent insurrection that you say could be the bloody vindication of a lie about election fraud still constitutes trespass and maybe more crimes, say treason.

Groat’s behavior drives his actions in ways that, if proven, provide a sufficient basis for discipline. One question the city should be able to answer is whether Groat asked for time off Jan. 6, 2021 to take his wife to the doctor?

Groat’s behavior still awaits a response from a city terrorized five years ago by the very kind of white supremacists with whom Groat proudly posed for pictures. His constitutionally protected racial invective undermines trust in a place where racial tensions already cook at a low boil.

Snook told The Daily Progress that the city council “will likely be given a draft of new personnel policies in October.” That is at least 18 months overdue and maybe too late to salvage what’s left of the city’s reputation.