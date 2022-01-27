Opinion/editorial: Remember troops as Ukraine fight looms

The saber rattling in Eastern Europe has 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment. It also has military families everywhere once again facing the possibility of their loved ones going to war.

It’s an enormous burden shared by too small a portion of our society, and military families very often feel forgotten.

“A portion of our society doesn’t really understand” what military personnel and their families go through, says Master Sgt. Trent Clark, who is based at Fort Belvoir.

That too many don’t understand is easily explained. Troop levels have fallen dramatically since 1990, from just over 2 million active-duty personnel to just under 1.2 million today. Consequently, our connection to military members is falling. Just 33 percent of adults aged 18-29, for example, have a family member in the military.

While military families may be out of sight to many, they should never be out of mind. According to a 2018 report from Military OneSource, 122,314 active-duty personnel are stationed in Virginia. That’s a higher number than any other state save for California, and a significant number of these people and their families live and work in our community.

We see them in stores, at the gas station, in our schools, and in our neighborhoods. It’s easy to avoid talking with military families out of fear of saying or doing the wrong thing. That’s understandable, but the truth is there are a number of very simple things we can all do to support these people in these trying days.

The easiest is showing simple courtesy. Daniel Cortez is a former U.S. Marine, Purple Heart recipient and has a son recently discharged from the military. So he knows what it is to deal with the stress of deployment as a Marine and as a family member on the home front.

“A simple, kind word of support to a family [member],” he says, “works wonders.” Just taking the time to call someone, or visit, means a lot, he continues. “The reality of tactical advance or being in a defensive posture takes its toll” on everyone—soldier and family.

Also, Cortez continues, remember that “stress is compounded and PTSD triggers pulled when … discussing or viewing hawks calling for force on force.”

Master Sgt. Clark shares Cortez’s view of the importance of respect and kindness. Clark encourages us all to take a moment and just say “thank you” for the service active-duty personnel give, and the sacrifices their families make while their loved ones are deployed or preparing for deployment.

He also encourages people to consider sending care packages through the USO. If you know someone serving, or their family, you can address the package directly to that individual, even if you just know their name and rank, and “the USO will get it to them,” Clark says.

Volunteering to help a military family in your neighborhood is another easy way to help make their lives a bit easier. As troops prepare for deployment, and once they are gone, everyone in the military family has to take on greater responsibilities at home.

Offer to watch the children for a while, so the spouse can run errands or just catch a breath, or offer to do some lawn work. Every little bit helps.

One final thing we can all do is wear red on Fridays. The word “RED” is an acronym for Remember Everyone Deployed. So even if you’re shy about talking with military families you may not know particularly well, simply wearing red on Fridays is a gentle reminder to them that you are thinking of them.

Every branch of the military offers a range of services to families before, during and after deployment. And of course, military families lean on one another. With fewer people serving, however, and the prospect of yet another conflict on the horizon, we all have a responsibility to help those who sacrifice so much for each of us.

It’s the least we can do.

This editorial originally appeared in the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to provide additional opinions and perspectives.