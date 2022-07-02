Opinion/Editorial: Prosecutors agree to protect women who seek abortions

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, setting the stage for states to pass laws that will force American women to carry unwanted pregnancies to birth, Joe Platania made a choice.

The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney chose to sign a letter with 89 other elected prosecutors across the country. They agreed not to pursue criminal charges against women who break any new laws that criminalize abortions.

“While I, along with the other elected prosecutors that signed the letter, approach the issue of abortion from varied personal perspectives,” Platania told The Daily Progress, “we all agree that using the limited resources of our offices to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to our obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety.

Platania’ s stance makes sense. What’s more, said University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, it is legal.

Prosecutors have the individual discretion to choose if and how to prosecute cases, Tobias explained. They are not bound to a single approach. For those who don’t approve of a prosecutor’s decisions, Tobias noted, “the remedy is at the ballot box.”

Platania and eight other Virginia prosecutors signed the letter. Platania is the only area Commonwealth’s Attorney on the letter organized by a group called Fair and Just Prosecution. The letter calls criminalizing abortion ineffective and risky. It is part of a nationwide pushback against a Supreme Court ruling that goes against the will of a majority of Americans according to polls. The decision to remove a constitutional right to privately choose how to handle an unwanted pregnancy leaves women at the mercy of male-dominated state legislatures. In conservative states, it will strip the right of millions of women to control their own bodies.

“Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold,” the letter signed by Platania and others states. “It will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the re-traumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence.

“Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions.”

Platania’s principles seem likely to be put to the test in the coming years. Barely a week after the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, some members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates have already said they will introduce life-begins-at-conception laws that will give fertilized eggs the legal status of human beings. There is also talk of taking the medical licenses of doctors who perform abortions.

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he believes life begins at conception and will sign into law any bill that protects life. He recently tried to amend the state budget to keep the state from paying for terminating pregnancies of poor women whose fetuses were severely abnormal, in effect forcing them to bear children with birth defects. The State Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, blocked that cruelty.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, a hyper-partisan activist, wants to remove the ability of Virginia women to choose what to do about unwanted pregnancies. Miyares will doubtless try to pressure Commonwealth’s Attorneys who refuse to prosecute women who have abortions and the doctors who perform them. But Tobias says the law gives individual prosecutors discretion to determine their own paths.

At this point, that is a good because all that stands between Virginia women and the criminalization of abortion is the Virginia Senate.If Republicans take control, a law making abortion a crime is almost fait accompli.

This extends the notion of ballot box remedies to supporters of reproductive rights as well as the advocates of forced pregnancies.

It is time for Virginia’s women and the men who support them to heed the words ofthe letter Platania signed.

“Criminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that.”