Opinion/Editorial: Program to give Black fathers helping hand

You don’t have to found a multimillion dollar company to be an entrepreneur.
You could launch a small business, organize a music venue, found a nonprofit, or launch a new social program.
That’s what Ryan Bell, a 33-year-old Roanoke entrepreneur, has set out to do.
Bell founded the Black Father Family Initiative, meant to help young parents of color, especially but not exclusively fathers, develop the self-knowledge and skills to best navigate the awesome responsibility of raising a child.
What began as a festival empowering Black fathers and defying negative stereotypes will move forward under the umbrella of the United Way of Roanoke Valley.
With the United Way behind him, Bell isn’t thinking small.
“I tell people all the time, jokingly, I really envision Black Father Family being the Big Brothers Big Sisters of fatherhood,” he said.
He hopes that his efforts to empower fathers earn that level of recognition, though he’s quick to clarify that his project is meant to benefit mothers, too. “It can’t be done successfully without the mothers coming along on this journey with us,” he said.
The story of Black Father Family is inextricably wound into Bell’s own story. He is, after all, a recently married father of four.
He’s also an experienced special education teacher, though the way he came by that trade is a little off the beaten path.
Bell is a Roanoke native. He attended Virginia Union University and moved to the Hampton Roads region afterward to be near his newly born first daughter. Yet he had trouble finding a job that suited. His father, Carlton Bell, the former principal of Hurt Park Elementary School, suggested he try something in education, so he followed that suggestion, landing a job as a special education teacher’s assistant in York County near Williamsburg.
He fell in love with the job, but couldn’t get hired on as a full-fledged teacher without proper credentials. Friends teaching in Richmond invited him to bring his passion for special education there, and he took them up on it.
Bell returned to Roanoke in 2017. When Anthony Mingo, program coordinator of Richmond City Health District’s Family and Fatherhood Initiative, went looking for someone to found a Roanoke hub as part of an expansion funded by a federal grant, Bell’s name came up.
“I was like, yeah, man, sign me up!” Bell said.
He went to work for the Virginia Family and Fatherhood Initiative, with an office based in the Roanoke City Health Department.
Because of the high level of participation and graduation from the program, Bell received invitations to speak at health and human services conferences. While there, he frequently heard discussions of data that painted fathers, and Black fathers in particular, in a bad light, reinforcing stereotypes that, in Bell’s personal experience, did not fit the fathers he knew.
Listening to those presentations, he thought, “That can’t be true,” he said.
That’s when Black Father Family was born. Bell wanted to change that negative narrative.
As Bell took a new job as Roanoke City Public School’s first family and community engagement coordinator, he ran social media campaigns meant to highlight good father figures and worked to get men in the community involved with school mentorship programs.
Events put him back in touch with Mingo, his old boss, and the two began talking about potentially launching Black Father Family as a nonprofit organization.
Yet one of Bell’s board members, Dr. Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, brought up an alternative. To get on firmer footing, why not approach other organizations about a fiscal sponsorship.
The United Way of Roanoke Valley gladly took them on. “Black Father Family will be under our wing,” said United Way President and CEO Abby Hamilton.
In the program’s new home, Black Father Family aims to start by providing help and resources to participants aged 16 to 24. “At that age, at that point in their lives,” Bell said, “they really need some additional love and some additional arms wrapped around them.”