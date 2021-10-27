Opinion/Editorial: Program to give Black fathers helping hand

He’s also an experienced special education teacher, though the way he came by that trade is a little off the beaten path.

Bell is a Roanoke native. He attended Virginia Union University and moved to the Hampton Roads region afterward to be near his newly born first daughter. Yet he had trouble finding a job that suited. His father, Carlton Bell, the former principal of Hurt Park Elementary School, suggested he try something in education, so he followed that suggestion, landing a job as a special education teacher’s assistant in York County near Williamsburg.

He fell in love with the job, but couldn’t get hired on as a full-fledged teacher without proper credentials. Friends teaching in Richmond invited him to bring his passion for special education there, and he took them up on it.

Bell returned to Roanoke in 2017. When Anthony Mingo, program coordinator of Richmond City Health District’s Family and Fatherhood Initiative, went looking for someone to found a Roanoke hub as part of an expansion funded by a federal grant, Bell’s name came up.

“I was like, yeah, man, sign me up!” Bell said.

He went to work for the Virginia Family and Fatherhood Initiative, with an office based in the Roanoke City Health Department.