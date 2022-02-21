Opinion/editorial: Poll shows moderation, not extremism

A newly released poll shows that Virginia voters may have better sense than partisans in the General Assembly and the governor's office. Those responding to questions from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership answered with level-headed moderation and realistic expectations when asked about issues embroiling the legislature and the governor's office in confrontation.

The results of interviews with 701 Virginia registered voters found huge support for Youngkin's plan to cut the state's 2.5% grocery tax. But the governor's plans to use the state's budget surplus to fund more tax cuts fared poorly. Roughly 59% of respondents preferred to use the surplus to shore up education, public safety and social services. Just 38% said the extra money should go to tax cuts and rebates.

Voters strongly endorse Youngkin's initiative to require a police officer in every school.

But Youngkin's plan to shed his moderate image in his first month and pander to the extreme elements of the Republican base hardly resonates with rank and file Virginians, the poll indicates.

Respondents strongly repudiated Youngkin's race-baiting. After taking office Jan. 15, the governor chose to make his first executive order a ban on teaching anything "divisive" public schools, including what he called "Critical Race Theory." Then, he opened a tip line so Virginians could rat out schools and each other over racial divisions.

The poll showed little taste for this ugly wedge issue intended to split Black and White Virginians. By a 63% to 33% margin, poll respondents supported teaching how racism continues to impact American society. Opposition to a ban on discussing Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in public schools, was also overwhelming. Roughly 57% opposed the governor's ban and just 35% supported it.

