Opinion/Editorial: Pandemic has taught need for self-sufficiency

“We felt that there was a very timely opportunity to not be dependent on the whims of Asia when we have right here, in America, all the skills, capabilities and intelligence to be market-leading, self-sufficient and highly competitive,” Blue Star-AGI Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Jason said in a statement.

This economic development deal was aided by $8.5 million in infrastructure upgrades by the state to Progress Park. These investments include a $3 million expansion of the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Plant, a $1.5 million extension of public sewer infrastructure and a new $4 million water tank, all of which should boost future potential to land more manufacturing jobs, the release added.

In the Richmond region, similar pandemic-driven lessons are being applied in the pharmaceutical space. Leaders gathered in September at Virginia Commonwealth University to discuss legislation that would institute a national strategic stockpile of key ingredients for generic medicines.

The bill also would prioritize U.S. manufacturing of such reserves. Per a VCU news release, generic drugs constitute nearly 90 percent of all prescriptions filled in the U.S., but roughly 87 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities for such treatments are housed in other countries.