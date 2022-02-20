Opinion/editorial: Open records must protect privacy, not cops

Among the hundreds of bills the Virginia Senate will consider in the coming weeks is one promoted by Republican Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle. It undoes some changes made last year to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) that increases public access to the records contained in closed criminal investigations.

Bell reasonably asserts that keeping those records from being generally distributed and publicized will reduce the chance of opening old wounds for victims of crime and their families. He uses the high profile murders of University of Virginia student Heather Graham and Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington to make his case.

Hospital orderly Jesse Matthew eventually pleaded guilty to abduction, sexual assault and murder in both killings in exchange for a life sentence with no chance for release. Matthew had already been given a life term in the rape of a woman in Fairfax County.

Graham's mother, whose daughter was abducted in Charlottesville, testified in favor of Bells bill in a House of Delegates committee hearing. So did Harrington's mother and father. Matthew abducted their daughter from a rock concert at UVa's John Paul Jones Arena. Matthew's reign of terror destroyed lives and left women of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area fearing for their lives.

Sparing parents whose children die in grisly sexual assaults and murders makes sense. So does protecting rape survivors.

"As a result of recent changes to VFOIA, families and victims of finalized criminal cases are required to petition the court to protect the privacy Virginia law and practice have long accorded to criminal defendants, crime victims, witnesses, and their families.