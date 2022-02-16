Opinion/editorial: Nooses show U.S. descent into blind hate

"Why is this being allowed?"

That was the subject line in an email sent to the Daily Progress Tuesday. Attached to the email was a photo of three large nooses hanging from a tree in Albemarle County. Afixed to each noose was a paper sign bearing the name of the victim of a fantasy lynching.

President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Two words explain why this was being allowed: First Amendment.

The pathology of the grotesque display is more complex. In the past 15 years or so, America has grown into a country marked by blind hate. Former President Donald Trump empowered a lot of this by coddling White supremacists like those who united the right to attack Charlottesville in 2017. But the level of antipathy that drives brazen, open renderings of violent death for three of the country's most important leaders goes deeper into the brutal, and intolerant psyche of a nation gone mad with anger.

"We live at a tasteless time in a depressingly rude, uncivil society," said Larry Sabato, a professor of politics at the University of Virginia and director of the school's Center for Politics. "I think it’s gotten worse, and social media is one cause. But politeness has never been America’s strong suit. Free expression is a core right, and we need to tolerate a lot, individually and collectively."

The nooses in Albemarle hang on private property on a private road of half a dozen large homes. They nestle into rolling hills where MacMansions come with land and sometimes estate names, not just street addresses. The place where the nooses hang boasts a small statue of a black-faced lawn jockey by the back driveway and a flag at the front of the property supporting the truckers' convoy demanding an end to COVID vaccinations that blocked roads in Canada. Some of those folks displayed Confederate battle flags and Nazi swastikas.

The place with the nooses has a name. It is one of those gentle descriptions of natural beauty familiar to the antebellum South. With its current legal display of blind hate and suggestions of murder, the property might better be called "Cow Pie" or "Road Apple" or a less polite description of animal droppings.

No one answered the door Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors of the nooses feared talking on the record about the people who put them there. "I know they have the right to do it," said one person who asked to remain anonymous. "But it is kind of intimidating."

It is also uncomfortable for anyone with kids who drives by. No easy way exists to tell a child why the folks down the street fancy lynching symbols for yard art.

But fear is not the operable word in this drama. Embarrassment is. The neighbors feel they must go to extra lengths to distance themselves from the ugliness. "There are a lot of deliveries to the neighborhood," said the person who did not want to be named. "We apologize to the delivery people." For the "very upset" neighbors it is a nightmare.

Neither the police nor the policymakers can end this nightmare.

"Intent matters," Sabato told the Daily Progress. "Is a real threat of violence attached to the nooses? If so, that’s a legitimate concern for law enforcement. You can’t assume anything in this very violent country."

The cops need a lot more than an obnoxious display to infer any actual physical threat to Biden, Pelosi or Fauci from the nooses. Albemarle County does not maintain the private road beside which the nooses hang. It's all private property.

There is, however, a public lesson. The nooses make a political statement, protected from censorship, but not from judgment.

As Sabato noted: "If you decide to be nasty and offensive in public, then you must expect the blowback. Others have an equal right to express themselves."

