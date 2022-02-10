Opinion/editorial: No easy choices for Charlottesville in tax rate decision

Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook recently heard from a retired couple living in a home they owned after 40 years as city residents. The couple told Snook that the two biggest checks they write each year are now for their semi-annual real estate tax payments.

The story demonstrates one of the many dilemmas facing the city council as it faces a decision on how much to raise the real estate tax rate. The competing interests in Charlottesville for building affordable housing, building and restoring schools, providing adequate services and not forcing aging residents out of their homes in a hot real estate are mutually exclusive. The council's tax rate decision will inevitably draw somebody's ire.

The elderly couple that Snook heard from just saw the city's assessment on their home rise as their household income stayed basically the same. To sock them with a higher real estate tax rate in addition will deepen their financial crisis.

Still, in a city whose growing popularity is pushing housing prices through the roof, a serious need for affordable housing exists both for lower income residents and for young, middle class people purchasing their first homes.

But plans to build a new Buford Middle School carries a $75 million price tag that will strap the city with massive annual debt payments if it sells municipal bonds to pay for construction.

This does not even take into consideration personnel issues that see Charlottesville losing cops and firefighters.