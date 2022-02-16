Opinion/editorial: Neighborhood nooses drove an ugly wedge

"Why is this being allowed?"

That was the subject line in an email sent to the Daily Progress Tuesday. Attached to the email was a photo of three large nooses hanging from a tree in Albemarle County. Affixed to each noose was a paper sign bearing a name -Biden, Pelosi and Fauci. Three words explain why this was being allowed: The First Amendment.

The pathology of the grotesque display is more complex. In the past 20 years, Americans have grown angry and hate-filled. Former President Donald Trump empowered a lot of this by coddling White supremacists like those who united the right to attack Charlottesville in 2017. The level of antipathy that drives brazen displays of nooses reaches deep into the psyche of a nation gone mad. Whether intended or not, nooses are symbols of lynching that recall thousands of hangings of innocent Black Americans.

"We live at a tasteless time in a depressingly rude, uncivil society," said Larry Sabato, a professor of politics at the University of Virginia and director of the school's Center for Politics. "I think it’s gotten worse, and social media is one cause. But politeness has never been America’s strong suit. Free expression is a core right, and we need to tolerate a lot, individually and collectively."

The nooses hung for weeks in Albemarle on private property on a private road of half a dozen large homes. The woman who hung the nooses told The Daily Progress that she did so because the government did not allow local hospitals to treat her husband with the horse de-wormer ivermectin when he contracted COVID. She said government restrictions forced hospitals to "send him home to die." Her husband said he eventually found a doctor in Missouri who provided what he and wife believe were life-saving medicine.

His wife, meanwhile, said she wanted to convene a new version of the "Nuremberg trials" for "crimes against humanity." She refused to say who specifically should be prosecuted. She also would not say if the signs on her nooses represented the President of the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the White House medical adviser. "You can't read my mind," she said.

Her husband said his wife saw restrictions on COVID treatment as treasonous, and the penalty for treason is execution. But he denied that the nooses had anything to do with lynching. He said he expected the nooses to come down this week. They were gone by Wednesday afternoon shortly after The Daily Progress called.

Removal of the nooses could not come soon enough for some of the exasperated neighbors. "I know they have the right to do it," said one person who asked to remain anonymous. "But it is kind of intimidating."

Added another neighbor: "It felt threatening. Nooses are hard to look at."

It was also uncomfortable for anyone with kids who drove by. No easy way exists to tell a child why the folks down the street fancy lynching symbols for yard art.

Although one neighbor informed federal authorities about the nooses, fear is not the operable word in this drama. Embarrassment is. Some neighbors felt they had to distance themselves from the ugliness. "There are a lot of deliveries to the neighborhood," said a neighbor. "We apologized to the delivery people."

Neither police nor policymakers could compel the removal of the nooses. "Intent matters," Sabato told The Daily Progress. In this case, the cops needed a lot more than a disgusting display to infer any actual physical threat to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi or Anthony Fauci. The state does not maintain the private road beside which the nooses hung. It's all private property.

There is, however, a public lesson. By showcasing these nooses for their neighbors and their neighbor's guests the couple made a political statement that is protected from censorship, but not from judgment.

As Sabato noted: "If you decide to be nasty and offensive in public, then you must expect the blowback. Others have an equal right to express themselves."

Done.