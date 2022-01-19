Opinion/Editorial: National emergency in mental health for U.S. youths

A recent advisory from the surgeon general of the United States should act as an unambiguous alarm about a national crisis of mental health. More than ever this emergency requires our concern, our energy and every resource we can muster to address it.

In December, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s top physician, issued a lengthy report detailing the deteriorating psychological and emotional health of the nation’s young people. A surgeon general’s “advisory,” as they are known, are issued to draw the nation’s attention to a particular concern, to facilitate solutions.

In this case, Murthy warns that the problem is devastating, and his report builds on other calls for action, including one in October issued jointly by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association that declared “a national emergency” in youth mental health.

The coronavirus pandemic, with its increased isolation, uncertainties and changes in our daily lives, made this crisis worse. But Murthy makes the point that COVID is intensifying mental-health problems among our young people that were already worrisome and rising when the pandemic hit early in 2020.

For several years, there has been an uptick in the numbers of adolescents who told someone of their depression and anxiety, and in the numbers who wound up in emergency rooms after suicide attempts. There’s also been a disturbing increase in the numbers of young people who succeed in killing themselves.

Who knows how many teens have been struggling with mental-health problems without calling for help in a way that makes it into the statistics?

One reason more young people report mental health problems may be that our society has become more open and accepting of those issues. There’s a growing, and welcome, realization that depression and anxiety are mental health-disorders, not choices or self-indulgence. Seeking help should not be considered a sign of weakness.

But that greater understanding can’t explain all the increases, and certainly not the rise in teenage suicides.

Social media platforms are a major negative factor, the long-term effects of which we still don’t fully know. When kids spend too much time on social media rather than in the real world, they are likely to believe that everyone else is better looking, smarter and richer than they are, and that life for others is always happy and successful.

Rather than fostering connectivity and community, interacting through social media can make adolescents feel more isolated at a time when developing relationships beyond their family is vitally important.

Yet, the real world, with its news of climate change, racial tensions, the opioid epidemic, school shootings, the political divide, international disputes and the like can make young people feel they are facing a bleak future.

The surgeon general’s report rightly emphasizes the urgent need for action to learn more about why young people are so distressed, and what can be done about it.

Are there, for example, realistic ways that legislators might regulate social media to better protect children from its pervasive influence? And are there better strategies for parents to use when it comes to limiting screen time and monitoring what children are seeing?

As we learn more about the causes of widespread mental-health disorders among adolescents, we should be able to better understand how to help those young people who are struggling and target intervention and treatment options that make a difference.

Learning more about the causes and the symptoms can help professionals know how to raise awareness among parents, teachers, role models and others who work with children and adolescents.

It can help key people in children’s lives spot the symptoms of distress and deal with them appropriately, and better use our resources to protect and help them.

Our children and teenagers are facing a perilous, worsening mental-health crisis. It is a national crisis that demands our concerted efforts to make things better.

This originally ran in The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.