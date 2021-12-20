Opinion/Editorial: Making sense of Bay grades

The latest report on the state of the Chesapeake Bay is further evidence of what anyone who’s been paying attention knows: Despite slow progress over recent decades, if we are to save this invaluable resource, we must remain fully committed to the difficult work, because there will be setbacks and new threats.

Sometimes it seems as though the bay, a recognized national treasure, gets more scores and grades than any school-age child. Though the various reports can be confusing, they are valuable and demonstrate that a range of organizations, agencies and dedicated people are working to solve the problems that jeopardize the future of the bay.

Earlier this summer, news focused on the annual state of the bay report card issued by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Those grades were mixed: The overall score improved slightly, up from a C-minus to a C, but some individual parts were troubling, as were the trends those problems might indicate.

In Hampton Roads, all indicators about the health of the Elizabeth River region went down, despite determined effort on the part of local officials, the nonprofit Elizabeth River Project and environmental and advocacy groups.