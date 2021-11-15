Opinion/Editorial: Liberty, Tech must address sexual abuse head-on

“It has been deeply upsetting to finally come together again as a campus community and have multiple reports of sexual violence,” Sands said. “I share the frustration and concern for survivors that has been expressed by our students as this unacceptable conduct continues.”

What’s unfolding in Lynchburg is even more disquieting.

In July, 12 women who are former Liberty University students and employees filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York that accused the Christian university of mishandling sexual harassment and assault complaints over a period spanning 20 years.

The repeated allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and rape detailed in the lawsuit constitute nightmare fuel. The women allege that the university’s socially conservative code of conduct, known as “The Liberty Way,” has in practice been “weaponized” to punish women who report sexual abuse and assault.

The allegations made by a Goochland woman cited in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 12 have a disturbing Roanoke connection. Jane Doe 12 states in the suit that in 2000, when she was 15, she attended a Liberty University summer camp, where a man attacked and groped her.