Opinion/Editorial: Keep promise to look into parole board

The law firm that conducted the investigation into Moschetti proclaimed she was indeed biased without ever speaking to her or Bennett, and without making a convincing case for that accusation. By then Moschetti had already been fired, ostensibly for leaking investigation records to lawmakers.

Nothing in the report about Moschetti contradicted the first report substantiating violations of law and procedure by the parole board.

The investigation of the investigator did detail how Bennett, after meeting Martin in 2018, became convinced he likely had been wrongfully convicted. She began manipulating the system to get Martin released, in ways that countermanded established procedure, a revelation that cried out for closer inspection.

The debates over all of this had a partisan taint from the get-go — with the justifiable outrage on the Republican side and the disingenuous dissembling on the Democratic side.

Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares ran an attack ad during his campaign that blamed incumbent Mark Herring for the parole board debacle. Though Herring’s office has nothing to do with the parole board’s decisions, the Miyares campaign argued to voters that Herring’s office could have taken steps to address the misconduct.

Now Democrats will have no choice but to watch from the sidelines as the probe they should have authorized proceeds under the guidance of their political opponents.

