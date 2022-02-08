Opinion/editorial: It's time to knock off no-knock raids

Another wrongful death from a no-knock raid. It's time for reform.

Shortly after midnight on March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor was lying in bed when she was shot at least five times by police who had stormed her apartment in Louisville. The death of the 26-year-old Black medical worker put a national spotlight on the practice of no-knock raids and their inherent dangers. So why, nearly two years later, has another person, this time a young Black man, been needlessly killed in another botched no-knock raid?

Amir Locke, a 22-year-old aspiring musician, was fatally shot last week after a SWAT team for the Minneapolis Police Department burst into an apartment to serve a no-knock warrant related to a homicide in nearby St. Paul. Locke was not named as a suspect in the warrant, had no criminal record, and was sleeping on the couch of a relative when he was killed. Body-camera footage showed a chaotic chain of events unfolding in mere seconds.

Police quietly unlocked the door of the darkened apartment just before 7 a.m. and burst inside shouting "Police, search warrant!" Locke was wrapped in a blanket as police shined lights on him. He had a gun in his hand, but it is unclear whether he was pointing it, as police had initially reported along with the false claim that officers repeatedly announced their presence before entering the apartment. Locke's family said he had a permit for his gun and had obtained it to protect himself from robbery while working for DoorDash.

That Locke seemingly reached for a gun - not unlike Taylor's boyfriend, who used his weapon to fire a warning shot when he thought his home was being invaded - is understandable given the terrifying circumstances that no-knock police raids present. A "worst nightmare," said police expert Barry Friedman of a scenario in which a person is asleep at home and armed people burst in with little or no warning. It is notable, as The Post's Kim Bellware reported, that St. Paul police requested a no-knock search warrant only when Minneapolis police insisted it was the only way they would serve it. St. Paul rarely uses no-knock warrants - the last use was in 2016 - because, as a spokesman told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the department considers them to be high-risk.

Taylor's death prompted calls to ban or better regulate no-knock raids. A dozen municipalities, including Louisville, passed laws prohibiting or limiting their use, and Minneapolis changed policy to require police to announce their presence. But the push for sensible reform lost steam; the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act failed to get the support needed to advance. With violent crime spiking, politicians don't want to be seen as soft on crime. Locke's death has finally prompted Minneapolis to announce a moratorium on the use of no-knock raids except in extreme circumstances, and the Biden administration said it is weighing whether to expand the curtailment of no-knock warrants it announced in September for the Justice Department to other federal agencies. We hope that means there will finally be meaningful action to restrict or regulate a practice that has caused wrongful deaths.