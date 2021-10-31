Opinion/Editorial: In Virginia, COVID can't be an arms race

On Oct. 25, The Financial Times reported on the failures of COVAX, a public-private partnership designed to deliver equitable access to all countries. The Times noted that low-income countries have received 9.3 vaccines per 100 people, versus 155 doses in wealthier nations.

The Times piece added fuel to a recent Bloomberg Opinion editorial, warning that "[t]he longer the pandemic goes on, the greater its costs and risks - including for countries that have vaccinated most of their citizens. This is about self-interest as much as benevolence."

A forthcoming change in international travel policy serves as one example. The Biden administration recently announced that beginning Nov. 8, foreign national travelers have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane to the U.S.

The vaccination requirement also will be paired with stricter testing measures. Previously, any traveler to the U.S. had to have a negative result within three days of the trip. That requirement continues for fully vaccinated travelers, and people who are unable to prove their vaccination status must have a negative test within one day of travel.

"This updated policy puts in place an international travel system that is stringent, consistent across the globe and guided by public health," the Biden administration's fact sheet says.